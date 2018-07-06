3-storey supportive housing closer to reality

24 units expected to be ready by November

Floor plan for the ground floor of the supportive housing building (Douglas Sollows Architect Inc.)

A form and character application from B.C. Housing representatives was unanimously accepted by Smithers council for a supportive housing project at 3896 Railway Avenue.

According to representative Mustafa Kulkhan, the supportive housing will be run by the Smithers Community Services Association and occupancy is targeted for November of this year.

“Under the Rapid Response to Homelessness Program, the Town of Smithers identified a need to address the lack of housing for the homeless … In 2017 the provincial government of British Columbia announced the Rapid Response to Homelessness (RRH) Program to address [homelessness] across the province,” Kulkhan explained.

He described the building as a permanent three-storey modular project.

“There’s a total of 24 self-contained studio units, including two accessible units on the ground floor and two family suites, one on each of the upper floors. These units include a bathroom and a kitchenette. The first floor includes a multi-purpose common dining area with a washroom, commercial kitchen, a commercial laundry room, staff intended support service office space with staff washroom, and a reception office. Clarification on the family suite: it’s a studio suite that has a connection to an additional room as required.”

The building is to be constructed in accordance with the Town’s alpine theme, and include a six-foot cedar fence around the outdoor space.

Kulkhan confirmed that the project is on track for construction in the late summer

 

Dimensions of the exterior of the building (Douglas Sollows Archtect Inc.)

