FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens during a news conference regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

Nearly one-third of the total COVID-19 patients in B.C. have recovered, the provincial health officer said Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 28 per cent of B.C.’s cases have recovered, even as the number of new ones grew.

Henry said Monday and Tuesday saw 145 new cases, with the province’s total hitting 617.

“We are seeing escalating cases across British Columbia. No community is immune,” Henry said.

The virus has spread to two new care homes, she added: Evergreen Heights in White Rock and Little Mountain Place in Vancouver.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said hospital bed occupancy is at 66 per cent across the province, down from an average of 103.5 per cent. He said the critical care bed occupancy rate is at 55 per cent.

Dix said the province is doing about 3,500 tests a day.

More to come.

MONDAY UPDATE: B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Just Posted

School District 82 set to resume classes; college already online

School district staff are working on what form classes will take

Closures and cancellations in the Bulkley Valley due to COVID-19

Many places and businesses have closed or reduced their hours

COVID-19: Northern Savings Credit Union offers deferrals for mortgages, other loans

Loan payment deferral program will run up to six months on case-by-case basis

American traveller tests positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Terrace

The man was a guest at Northern Escape Heli Skiing; company urges public to take warning seriously

Cancer fundraiser cancelled, silent auction postponed

The Daffodil Dash is off for 2020, date for online-only silent auction to be announced

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

BC SPCA seeks help for 36 neglected mini-horses, 17 other farm animals

The BC SPCA rescued 53 animals from a property in the B.C. Interior this month

Most Read