Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

26 cow carcasses removed from Okanagan Lake

Water testing continues by Okanagan Indian Band

More than two dozen cows died after falling through the ice on Okanagan Lake prior to Christmas and have since been removed.

A total of 26 cattle carcasses were removed from the north end of the lake by the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) Jan. 5 and 6. The cows were transported to an approved rendering facility in Alberta.

Crews waited to ensure no additional carcasses appeared.

“According to the dive team, no other carcasses were observed. OKIB will continue to monitor the site for any indication of additional carcasses,” the Band told The Morning Star.

Water testing was performed before, during, and after the recovery work. Results of the initial water testing indicates good water quality in the immediate area.

“OKIB has initiated a robust, ongoing water testing regime and any negative changes in the water quality will be communicated,” OKIB reports.

