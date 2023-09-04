250 personnel ready if West Kelowna blaze encroaches on Glenrosa

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Some light rain is expected to fall on the McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna today (Sept. 4).

Infrared scans were done along Westside Road yesterday and crews are targeting remaining hot spots. Equipment is being demobilized where it is no longer needed.

The fire continues to be highly active in the Powers Creek drainage area.

A fuel-free buffer zone has been constructed above the drainage area where terrain is too steep for heavy equipment.

Another planned ignition could take place around Carrot Mountain. If weather is favourable, fuels will be removed on the north and west sides of the mountain.

A structure protection plan has been completed for the community of Glenrosa. A total of 250 personnel are ready to mobilize if needed.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The 13,712 hectare blaze has been burning since Aug. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

