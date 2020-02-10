22-year-old Smithers man dies after stabbing

RCMP say they were called to a rural residence Saturday following reports of a stabbing

Smithers RCMP have confirmed a man is dead after police were called to a rural residence on Feb. 8 following reports of a stabbing.

When they reached the house police say they located an unconscious victim suffering from serious wounds.

“Immediate first aid measures were initiated by frontline members, and then paramedics who arrived on scene,” the release said. “The victim was transported to the hospital, where, despite all efforts, the 22-year-old Smithers man was pronounced deceased.”

A 24-year-old man who police say was known to the victim has been taken into custody.

Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie of the Smithers RCMP told The Interior News he was unable to provide the name of either the deceased or the individual taken into custody.

A court date for the latter has not been set as of this article’s publication.

RCMP investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and have no reason to believe the general public is at risk. The investigation is ongoing.



