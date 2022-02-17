20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)

Police say 20 people violently confronted employees and police officers at the Coastal GasLink site along the Marten Forest Service Road near Houston.

Houston RCMP said in a statement Thursday (Feb. 17) that officers were called to the service road shortly after midnight.

Upon arrival, police say the roadway near the 41-kilometre mark had been blocked with downed trees, tar-covered stumps and boards with spikes in them. Fires have been lit throughout the debris, police said. The 43-kilometre mark was blocked by a school bus.

When police arrived at the drill pad at the 63-kilometre mark, they say they found significant damage had been done to heavy machinery, fencing and portable buildings.

It’s alleged some of those arrested were armed with axes and were “attacking security guards and smashing their vehicle windows.”

Chief Supt. Warren Brown called the incident a troubling escalation.

“While we respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest in Canada, we cannot tolerate this type of extreme violence and intimidation. Our investigators will work tirelessly to identify the culprits and hold them accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP at 250-845-2204.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

Just Posted

(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

The program will be overseen through a steering committee of women currently in elected positions (Black Press Media/File Photo)
Northwest B.C. program aims to support women in politics

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. The first 3.5-kilometre phase of the project has now been put out to tender. (Contributed photo)
First phase of multi-used pathway between Smithers and Telkwa out to tender

The Aerial Elder Interviews project is part of a knowledge gathering exercise, conducted by the Tahltan Central Government(TCG) to verify information they have in their archives from the 1980’s. (Adam Amir/Tahltan Central Government)
An aerial project is taking Tahltan elders to revisit remote homelands in northwest B.C.