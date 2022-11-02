Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women’s soccer coach Bob Birarda arrives at provincial court for a sentencing hearing, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Birarda, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching for offences involving four different people between 1988 and 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women’s soccer coach Bob Birarda arrives at provincial court for a sentencing hearing, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Birarda, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching for offences involving four different people between 1988 and 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2-year sentence for former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

16 months to be spent in jail, 8 months in community

A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada Soccer coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.

Judge Deanne Gaffar says Birarda “immeasurably harmed” and violated the sexual integrity of four “youthful” soccer players, three of whom were under 18 years old at the time of the offences.

Gaffar says Birarda will spend nearly 16 months of the sentence in jail, while the remaining eight months will be served in the community under conditions that had yet to be imposed.

That will be followed by three years’ probation.

Gaffar says Birarda was in a position of trust with each of the victims, who feared that rejecting his interest in them would harm their soccer careers.

Birarda, who is 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching involving the teens.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to 4 sex charges

READ ALSO: ‘I am so sorry’: Former Vancouver Whitecaps coach apologizes for sex offences

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimesexual assaultsoccerVancouver

Previous story
Trudeau says Canadians ‘have to intervene’ somehow in Haiti, convenes incident group
Next story
PHOTOS: A sea of red serge as thousands of officers honour B.C. RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang

Just Posted

A pair of politically diverse individuals talk during a “Germany Talks” event. (ZEIT ONLINE photo)
SMITHERS TALKS: Registration opens for Smithers dialogue opportunity

The Prince Rupert Regional Hospital has been under controlled access since Oct. 25, 2022 when an individual made threats against health care workers. The hospital is pictured here on May 5, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert hospital locked down, man arrested following threats to health care workers

Two families bond over surrogacy. Back row: Jordan and Rachel Eller, Jason Trigg and Katya Ballos Front row: Maren, Olivia Eller (holding Milo), Oscar Trigg. (Contributed photo)
Smithers and Richmond families bond over surrogacy

Jordan Straight is being sought by the Terrace RCMP. (Submitted photo)
Terrace RCMP looking for missing man