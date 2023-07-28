2 missing hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass in Rocky Mountains

Alberta RCMP say 2 Alberta men found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard

Mounties say two Alberta hikers have been found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard, a summit in the Rocky Mountains.

RCMP were informed Wednesday night that the two hikers who were making their way along the North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, outside Coleman, Alta., had not returned when planned.

Officers and search and rescue teams began looking for the two men by ground and air.

The hikers’ bodies were found the next evening.

The men, who were 34 and 35, were both from Lethbridge, Alta.

The 20-kilometre trail is located in the Crowsnest Pass area of southwest Alberta.

HikingRocky Mountains