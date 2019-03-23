2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

After a busy week that included two small fires sparked by cigarette butts, the Victoria Fire Department is reminding people to use common sense.
“It’s not very glamourous messaging, we’re just wanting to make sure people are aware of the improper disposal of smoking materials, and that they’re taking the time and due diligence to make sure the smoking materials are sufficiently extinguished,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson.
This week a brush fire along Dallas Road on Saturday, and a deck fire on Kings Road on Thursday were both caused by lit cigarettes.
While the two fires were minor, Atkinson said the same habit could cause bigger problems in dry summer months.
“I think as we transition to warm months this will become more and more of a focus,” he said. “These past incidents demonstrate the potential damage that could happen.”
Atkinson noted that while over the years the number of cigarette-related fires have dropped, the Victoria Fire Department still attends several incidents a year due to smoking materials.
