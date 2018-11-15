2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Two men in their 20s are facing theft-related charges after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter from a Coquitlam grocery store.

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said in a news release Thursday. The pair were arrested outside a supermarket just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin admitted in a statement that while stealing a large amount of butter is a little unusual, police tend to see these sort of thefts with other kinds of food.

“Things like cheese, meat and baby formula can easily be sold on the black market,” he said. “On the other hand, it’s possible these suspects were choosing the wrong way to get a head start on their Christmas baking.”

The 23-year-old man is also a suspect in at least three other butter thefts around Metro Vancouver in recent months, police said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage
Next story
Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Just Posted

A grand opening for kids

The BV Child Development Centre held its regional centre grand opening Nov. 15.

Taxi airport parking problems

BV Taxi and Smithers Airport conflict on safety, service and security treatment of drivers.

CN signal boxes shot

Information sought after trains forced to stop by Kitwanga signal boxes being shot up.

Telkwa still remembers

Video of Telkwa students and photos from Remembrance Day ceremony.

Smithers remembers

Photos and video of Rev. Doug Campbell’s speech at Veterans’ Peace Park.

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t

Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

‘No’ proportional representation group says voting should be extended

Two more government pot shops to open in Kamloops

Two private applications are also in the queue to come before city council by the end of the year

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Most Read