This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry press service shows the L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near the town of Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. A plane carrying skydivers crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff in central Russia, reportedly killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined

A plane carrying skydivers has crashed shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard.

The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, on Sunday.

The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Previous story
COVID-19 vaccine registration open for kids aged 5-11, say B.C. health officials

Just Posted

Northwest B.C. had a comparatively lower per capita daily rate of new COVID-19 cases compared to most of the north and central parts of the province between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
New COVID cases decline in Smithers

An angler pulls a steelhead out of the river. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. closes Skeena watershed for steelhead effective Oct. 12

No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) No serious injuries have been reported but traffic was held up following an accident near Topley this morning. (Contributed photo)
UPDATE: Detour now available around accident at Topley

Kitselas First Nation’s food garden near Terrace. The community’s food-security project is among five other First Nation projects to get provincial funding. (Kitselas First Nation)
Five northwest B.C. First Nation communities to benefit from poverty-reduction funds