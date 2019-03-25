The cruise ship Viking Sky arrives at port off Molde, Norway, Sunday March 24, 2019, after the problems in heavy seas off Norway’s western coast. Rescue helicopters took more than 475 passengers from a cruise ship that got stranded off Norway’s western coast in bad weather before the vessel departed for a nearby port under escort and with nearly 900 people still on board, the ship’s owner said Sunday. (Svein Ove Ekornesvag/NTB scanpix via AP)

15 Canadians on cruise ship that was stranded off Norway; one injured

The cruise ship was carrying 1,373 passengers and crew when it issued a mayday call on Saturday afternoon

Global Affairs Canada says 15 Canadians were on board the Viking Sky cruise ship when it ran into engine trouble off Norway’s rough, frigid western coast.

In an email statement, department spokesperson Stefano Maron says one of the 15 was injured, and consular officials are in contact with those involved.

Marcon says no further information can be disclosed, citing the Privacy Act.

The cruise ship was carrying 1,373 passengers and crew when it issued a mayday call on Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers worked all night and into Sunday to airlift half of its passengers, 479 people, to shore by helicopter before the ship was able to slowly make its way to shore on Sunday.

The Viking Ocean Cruises company says all the passengers and crew are now safe, the ship has docked in the western Norwegian port of Molde and passengers are flying home as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

READ MORE: Canadian couple found dead in South Florida mobile home park

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman wants Tofino to get a nude beach
Next story
Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

Just Posted

Telkwa holds the line on mill rates

Telkwa taxes to remain steady, but water and sewer rates are going up

Houston woman gets two years for aggravated assault

Ewald pleads guilty; trial of co-accused Calvin Dyrland begins in Smithers court

Multi-family housing zoning passed

The way is partly paved for 11 new multi-family strata buildings to go up in Smithers

Residents shocked at Soldiers of Odin posters

Southside man claimed to be part of cell phone drive for Northern Society for Domestic Peace.

Two Smithers bowlers go to nationals

Madison Richter and Peyton Pettigrew are heading to Oshawa after winning gold at B.C. provincials.

Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

But while Mueller fully ruled out criminal collusion, he was more circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Woman wants Tofino to get a nude beach

“They may enjoy a surf and then walk around naked and just be free.”

Ice climbers scale Canada’s tallest waterfall on Vancouver Island

Ice climbers Chris Jensen, Will Gadd and Peter Hoang made history

New Coast Guard ship crashes into breakwater in Victoria

‘It is fairly unprecedented that it would happen’

Sparks fly as SUV speeds wrong way down Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

B.C. doctor fined $5,000 for accessing records of woman pregnant with his child

Doctor admits to accessing records of the woman carrying his child

Video service to compete with Netflix, Amazon expected from Apple on Monday

The iPhone has long been Apple’s marquee product and main money maker, but sales are starting to decline

Most Read