14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden

The boy, from Toronto, was taken to hospital but later died

Police say that a 14-year-old teen is dead after what’s believed to be a suspected drowning in a hot tub.

Golden-Field RCMP said in a news release late Friday night they received reports of the incident, which took place a residence just outside Golden, by BC Ambulance Service paramedics at about 5 p.m. MDT.

The boy, from Toronto, was transported to hospital but died of his injuries.

“At this time the death does not appear to be suspicious,” Const. Spencer Lainchbury said in a statement.

Police will continue to assist BC Coroner’s Service with its investigation.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
