This Friday, June 1, 2018, file photo, shows syringes of the opioid painkiller fentanyl in an inpatient pharmacy. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

A total of 128 people died from illicit drugs in September, as the staggering number of overdose deaths in B.C. climbs to more than 1,100 this year.

Roughly four people die each day from an overdose in all corners of the province, according to updated statistics released by the BC Coroners Service Wednesday.

B.C. is on track to record the same or more overdose deaths as last year, which was the worst in Canadian history. In 2017, an average of 120 people died each month. In the first three-quarters of 2018, an average of 127 people died each month.

Vancouver continues to be the city hit hardest, with 297 deaths, followed by 162 deaths in Surrey and 74 in Victoria.

READ MORE: New in-depth report sheds light on who in BC is dying of drug overdoses

READ MORE: Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact, Stats Canada data shows

So far this year, 63 per cent of all deaths have occurred in the Lower Mainland.

The most prevalent drug detected through autopsies was illicit fentanyl in 94 per cent of all deaths, followed by cocaine at just under 50 per cent, and methamphetamine at about 32 per cent.

Overdose deaths by city
Infogram

READ MORE: Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy

READ MORE: B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck
Next story
Fundraising firefighters complete quest for B.C. Paralympian

Just Posted

Double bill I can’t remember the word for I can’t remember and Eloise

Female artists pushing performance in new and hilarious directions in Smithers on Friday.

New Smithers council gets to work

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach expressed excitement over diversity of ideas with the new council.

Witset movie nights bring families together to support community groups

The Lion King will be shown at the next movie night on Nov. 16.

Trail to Town 10th anniversary upgrades courtesy of the Rotary

Smithers Rotary has just completed significant upgrades to the trail and auction is on now.

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Throw a snowball to help kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Effort will raise money for sick kids over the holidays

128 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. in September

The province is on track to record the same or more overdose deaths this year as last

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021

B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal

Vancouver Island man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

Fundraising firefighters complete quest for B.C. Paralympian

The four Penticton residents raising money for Victoria Paralympian complete journey

PHOTOS: Hockey history in B.C. as Team India comes to play

Squad played its very first game in Canada on Tuesday against Surrey Falcons

B.C. man wanted in connection to domestic assault in Edmonton

Sterling Miles Booker has ‘ROCK’ and ‘ROLL’ tattooed on his hands

Most Read