The Gustafsen wildfire aftermath in August 2017. File photo.

100 Mile OSB Mill to temporarily suspend operations due to a lack of wood

Norbord says wildfires and winter conditions to blame

The Norbord oriented strand board (OSB) mill in 100 Mile House will suspend production temporarily due to a wood shortage. The suspension is expected to commence on about May 14 and to last for about one month.

The 2017 wildfires damaged logging areas; and the severe winter weather conditions this winter have limited loggers’ ability to access the forests during the months when the mill typically build annual inventory, according to a release by Norbord.

“Combined, these extraordinary circumstances have impacted Norbord’s ability to secure a sufficient wood supply to operate the mill on a continuous basis during this one-month period.”

During the suspension, Norbord will continue to supply its customers with OSB from its other mills and 100 Mile will continue to receive log deliveries during this period.

“The company currently estimates that the curtailment will negatively impact its second quarter 2018 financial results by approximately US$5 million.”

The 100 Mile House mill has a stated annual production capacity of 440 million square feet (3/8-inch basis), according to the release.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett asked in the legislature for permits to log the wood around the mill. She also said long-term stability with a commitment from the Ministry of Forests.

Without long-term timber supply, getting logging contractors is problematic as they require stability as well, she said.

Minister Doug Donaldson said he shared the concerns and that he would take Barnett up on her offer to provide assistance, acknowledging that 160 direct jobs would be affected as well as other associated jobs.

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult situation. So my sympathies go out to the workers at this point.”

According to Donaldson Norbord is looking at the redeployment of some of the workers.

Barnett reiterated that the biggest issue is long-term tenure.

“Short-term tenure, after what we’ve just been through in the fire season, will not work anymore.”

Donaldson added that in addition to the 160 direct jobs, there are 113 contracted jobs and an additional 368 indirect and induced jobs according to Norbord’s own numbers.

Speaking afterwards, Barnett said it’s a situation they hoped never to get into.

She said some logging contractors had to leave and some got better tenures during and after the fires.

The fibre Norbord uses is different from what the other mills use, says Barnett, adding they don’t use sawlogs. They are the largest consumer of deciduous timber and low-quality, non-sawlog-grade conifer logs in the Cariboo, according to Barnett.

“We do know that there’s two years of burned wood out there. So let’s get a good two year burned wood licence and then let work to move forward to have a licence on other fibre that is available.”

Barnett says she’s concerned about the whole forest industry but says that she knows Williams Lake is in a good position with lots of fibre in their mills for spring breakup with permits in place for the future. West Fraser in 100 Mile House is also in a better position than Norbord, she says, adding that she doesn’t know how good that position is.

“I do know that Chasm at 59 Mile is very very very short of fibre.”

“Hopefully this will be very short term, if they have to close for any length of time.”

Previous story
70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney
Next story
B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Just Posted

First provincial finals for BVCS

Amazing run by Bulkley Valley Christian School fell just short at the Boys Provincial A Championship

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Smithers Gallery / Combines different art forms / Haiku visuals

Better Together exhibit a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.

Mark Perry’s ‘northwesty’ perspective is Right Here

“It’s about the larger area here and the life in it,” says Bulkley Valley favourite Mark Perry.

The big melt

The Town of Smithers reminds homeowners to prepare for all that snow turning to water.

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Vancouver Island community to host off-road triathlon

PACE Multisport Dodge City X is the first cross triathlon in the Comox Valley

B.C. First Nation mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

Most Read