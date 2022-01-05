Dog sniffs out 100 kg of meth at B.C. border after suspect tries to flee

Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)
Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)
Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)

Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP today (Jan. 5) announced the seizure of 100 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Pacific Highway border, along with the arrest of a traveller who tried to flee the scene.

The incident occurred on Oct. 18, 2021.

According to a news release, border services officers were conducting a primary inspection of a northbound vehicle when “the traveller fled the port of entry at high speed.”

RCMP were alerted, and the traveller – who was the lone occupant of the vehicle – was intercepted and returned to the port, where the vehicle underwent further examination.

Officers found “several large commercially sealed bags containing a white crystalline substance in the trunk,” the release states.

READ ALSO: $3.5 million worth of suspected cocaine bound for Canada seized in Pacific Highway District

A CBSA detector dog indicated the find was positive for narcotics, and the traveller was arrested for fleeing and smuggling.

The traveller and drugs were transferred to the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Border Enforcement Team for further investigation.

Insp. Jim Leonard, acting officer in charge of the FSOC, said the investigation “highlights the excellent collaboration and working relationship with our key partner, the CBSA.”

“It’s because of the high level of communication with them, that we are able to keep the border secure and protect our communities from the importation of these harmful illicit substances.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

border agencyMeth seizedSurrey

Previous story
Trudeau, Horgan discuss Omicron response, B.C. flooding rebuilding efforts
Next story
Otter with a toothache, cougar in a pink collar top most ‘unique’ calls for BC COS in 2021

Just Posted

Delgamuukw (Earl Muldon), right, cuts a cake during a 2017 celebration at Hagwilget Hall of the 20th Anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada Delgamuukw decision. (Taylor Bachrach photo)
Legendary Gitxsan Indigenous rights leader dies at age 85

Phased in school openings have been announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, in background, and education minister Jennifer Whiteside. (File photo)
Limited opening for schools in Bulkley Valley this week

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. (Interior News file photo)
CN wins right to pursue criminal prosecution of Hazelton blockaders