Ten pilot projects across B.C. promise to improve access to period products

10 period projects get funding across B.C. for those in need of menstruation products

Government says the projects will help develop better ways of delivering period products

British Columbians could soon have better access to period products.

Ten projects totaling $220,000 are currently looking for the best ways to deliver free menstrual products to communities around B.C., including Hope, Kamloops and Cranbrook.

United Way BC is handling the projects, which help people who experience menstruation and struggle to pay for period products.

Poverty Reduction Minister Shelia Malcolmson said no one should have to choose between paying for food and period products.

“(They) should be available to people who can’t afford them,” said Malcolmson. “That’s why we’re funding community projects to help people access the supplies they need.”

RELATED: B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma

Nikki Hill, chair of the provincial Period Poverty Task Force established in 2022, said the projects not only help people in need now but also in the future.

“They are an important step to ensure people have increased access to menstrual products in our communities.”

United Way BC Chief Executive Officer Michael McKnight said ending period poverty requires a complete picture of challenges and stigmas.

Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Kelli Paddon said people with lower incomes who menstruate face stigma and social isolation, when caught without necessary products.

Money for the grants is coming from a provincial fund of $750,000 announced in May 2022, when the provincial government also established the task force.

In 2019, the province required all public schools to make menstrual products available at no cost in washrooms.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC government

Previous story
Eby’s 100-day action plan gets mixed grade ahead of B.C. budget

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink has been fined for a third time this year for erosion and sedimentation control violations by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office. (Photo courtesy Coastal GasLink)
$213K fine issued to Coastal GasLink pipeline for environmental breach near Kitimat

Three fishermen show off a halibut while on a guided fishing trip with CMF Charters, based out of Prince Rupert. (Photo: Supplied)
Haida Gwaii named one of the best Canadian fishing destinations

Canfor is closing its Houston sawmill in April, calling the move temporary pending a decision to build a new one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canfor closing its Houston mill in April

Missing man Leon Sinclair is now officially on the RCMP wanted list. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)
Missing man now wanted by RCMP