1 wildfire out, 2 more under control in Harrison Hot Springs area

Situation shows more improvement as the week goes on

A wisp of smoke comes off of Bear Mountain near Harrison Hot Springs. This was one of a handful of wildfires that started early this week when thunderstorms rolled through the Fraser Valley. While the Bear Mountain fire is out of control, there are no open flames at this time. (Photo/Michelle Sharma)

The local wildfire situation continues to improve after last week’s rash of new fires due to lightning strikes.

Three of four wildfires along the east coast of Harrison Lake are now either out or under control, according to the latest from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Bear Mountain wildfire remains out of control at this time. On Wednesday, the District of Kent stated that the Bear Mountain wildfire was moving slowly and burning on steep, inaccessible terrain. There were no open flames. The BCWS is assessing response options, but there is currently no risk to life or property at this time.

There are no evacuation orders or alerts in the area as of Friday morning. Just as a precaution, residents along Kamp River Road were given a public information notice about the fire.

The South Chehalis Lake wildfire is being held, which means it’s unlikely to expand beyond its current known boundaries if current weather and ground conditions continue to hold up.

The Chehalis Lake fire – on the lake’s north shores – has been burning since early June and is classified as out of control. It does not appear to have grown, holding at about 767 hectares in size. Just norht of that, the Mystery Creek wildfire is out of control but has not grown beyond 0.5 hectares.

As of Friday at 11:20 a.m., there are 418 active wildfires in the province, down four wildfires since Wednesday’s update.

More to come.

@AdamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizB.C. Wildfires 2023Harrison Hot Springs