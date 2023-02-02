1 man dead, 1 badly injured in 2 head-on collisions Wednesday: Terrace RCMP

2 separate cars drove into oncoming trucks within less than 2 hours on different roadways

A Terrace man died and another man was severely injured in two separate head-on collisions on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Terrace RCMP Staff Sergeant Mario Cloutier told Black Press Media on Thursday.

Before 2:45 p.m on Wednesday a Terrace man in his 60s died in a head-on collision with a pickup truck while travelling westbound on Hwy 16 near New Remo. Witnesses saw the driver lose control of his car and veer into the oncoming traffic.

Cloutier said the man was transported to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin have been informed.

The tragedy came soon after another man was severely injured in a collision with a truck on Kalum Lake Road, just by the cemetery up from Skeena Sawmills.

The man, described as being in his late teens, was flown to a hospital outside Terrace. Neither his condition nor the hospital to which he was transported were immediately known to police.

“It looks like he lost control there and he ran into another truck… His injuries I think were serious so again it looks like the road was less than desirable,” said Cloutier, adding that the road was “extremely slick.”

Conditions along Hwy 16 also “weren’t the greatest,” he said.

Neither of the other drivers involved in the collisions were injured. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in either crash.

Pointing to the similarity of the two incidents, within a short period of time and on two different roadways, Cloutier said police are reminding people to slow down, pay attention to the road and drive according to the road conditions.

“Just because the sign says 60 or 100 doesn’t mean that you can drive at that speed year-round. Make sure you have the proper tires on your vehicle, don’t get distracted and pay attention to the road,” he said.

“If people have concerns with the roads and it’s not safe to travel they can always call the ministry of transportation and provide their concerns to them. Then (the ministry) can call the contractor and share that information.”

A 33-year-old woman also died after driving into the river along Hwy 16 on Jan. 31, police said.

An officer and bystanders pulled the vehicle out of the water and the woman was taken to the hospital in Prince Rupert. She did not survive despite extensive life-saving efforts.

