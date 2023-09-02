A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators continue to block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

New fences, gate controls among Canada-U.S. border upgrades since ‘Freedom Convoy’

Canadian Border Services Agency is improving infrastructure at 11 international border crossings

The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the “Freedom Convoy” protests blockaded several crossings last year.

Protesters blocked ports of entry into Canada last year to oppose COVID-19 public health restrictions in solidarity with a massive demonstration that occupied the streets of downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

Transport Canada estimated as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of the blockades, which was one of the factors in the prime minister’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

On Thursday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the improvements at the border was one of the ways the government is responding to the recommendations of a federal inquiry into the use of the Act.

The CBSA says other security measures installed at the border crossings include speed bumps, closed-circuit television upgrades, building-access controls and improved lighting.

The agency says it will look for more ways to improve the safety and security of Canada’s border crossings.

The Canadian Press

border agency

Previous story
Canadian scientists monitoring how vaccines will work against latest COVID variant
Next story
Competition Bureau approves RBC’s proposed takeover of HSBC Canada

Just Posted

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross enjoys a bike ride on Sept. 16, 2020. Almost a year later, a cycling accident would result in short-term memory loss, prompting him to seek community support to recall recent events. (Peter Versteege photo)
B.C. MLA Ellis Ross suffers memory loss following bike incident

Quesnel & District 4-H got $8,000 from Four Rivers’ community support fund to support the purchase of new project penning for the 4-H pigs. ( Four Rivers Co-op/ Facebook) Quesnel & District 4-H got $8,000 from Four Rivers’ community support fund to support the purchase of new project penning for the 4-H pigs. ( Four Rivers Co-op/ Facebook)
Four Rivers Co-op announces 14 northern B.C. organizations as recipients of community fund

Immediate action must be taken to reduce toxic drug risks in vulnerable First Nations communities, according to Dr. Nel Wieman, Acting Chief Medical Officer for the First Nations Health Authority. (Photo provided by the FNHA)
Overdose Awareness Day underscores crippling crisis in northern B.C.

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)
Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers