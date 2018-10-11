In this June 28, 2018 photo, first lady Melania Trump visits Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

First lady Melania Trump says she could be “the most bullied person” in the world, judging by “what people are saying about me.”

She made the remark during a television interview in which she promoted her Be Best initiatives, which take on online bullying. Critics have pointed out that her husband, President Donald Trump, routinely mocks people for their looks and for what he says is a lack of talent or intelligence.

“I could say I’m the most bullied person in the world,” Mrs. Trump said in the interview segment that aired Thursday on “Good Morning America.”

Mrs. Trump said her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me.”

“We need to educate the children of social emotional behaviour so when they grow up … they know how to deal with those issues,” she said.

The first lady also said there are people in the White House whom she and the president can’t trust. She didn’t name names but said she let her husband know about them.

“Well,” she said, “some people, they don’t work there anymore.”

Asked if some untrustworthy people still work in the White House, she said, “Yes.”

The Trump administration has dealt with an anonymous senior official’s newspaper op-ed column critical of the Republican president and with numerous staff departures. This week, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced she’s leaving at the end of the year.

The president, in an interview Thursday with “Fox & Friends,” was asked about why people he and his wife don’t trust are still in his administration.

“I didn’t know people in Washington, and now I know everybody,” he said. “I know some that I wish I didn’t know.”

He said he has “great people right now working.”

“Are there some that I’m not in love with? Yes,” he said. “And we’ll weed them out slowly but surely.”

Mrs. Trump’s full interview, conducted on her recent trip to Africa, is set to air Friday night on ABC.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

Just Posted

Smithers to decide

Housing, cannabis, safety, taxes and the proposed new library/gallery building debated in Smithers.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say no to approved LNG pipeline

Rundown of support, opposition and what $40-billion LNG investment means for BC and Bulkley Valley.

Survivors of residential school in Port Alberni ‘call back their spirit’

Gitxsan group journeys to Port Alberni seeking renewal on Orange Shirt Day

Smithers guide attacked by grizzly bear

The incident was deemed a “defensive attack” by conservation officers.

Blues big shot plays with prowess and heaps on humour

Award winning Rita Chiarelli kicked off the BV Concert Association season wowing all in attendance.

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

B.C. piano teacher facing 5 more sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

How undocumented construction workers in B.C. put their health at risk

Some workers have to turn to physiotherapists, dentists and even veterinarians

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Most Read