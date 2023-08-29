LGBTQ+ Canadians warned about US travel discrimination

Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States. A Pride flag flies on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Global Affairs Canada says in a new updated posted today that Canadians should check relevant state laws because some have new policies and legislation that might affect LGBTQ+ people.

The advisory does not specify which states or which laws are of concern.

Eighteen states have passed laws that limit or outright ban gender-affirming medical care for minors, and more than a dozen already have or are considering passing laws that limit or prohibit teaching about sexual orientation in schools.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the travel advisories issued by Global Affairs Canada are based on advice from professionals in the department whose job it is to monitor for particular dangers.

She would not comment specifically on the U.S. warning or its potential effect on the Canada-U.S. relationship, but said the interests and safety of all Canadians is the government’s priority.

Federal PoliticsLGBTQtravelUSA