Artists perform as flags of Commonwealth countries are displayed during the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, England, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Alberta’s government has pulled the plug on a possible 2030 Commonwealth Games bid citing financial risk.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

Alberta government says no to possible bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games

The bid involved Calgary and Edmonton, as well as the Tsuut’ina Nation and Enoch Cree Nation

Alberta’s government has pulled the plug on a possible 2030 Commonwealth Games bid citing financial risk.

Alberta’s 2030 bid committee called the move an “unexpected decision” as the group had yet to take its pitch to the public.

The bid involved Calgary and Edmonton, as well as the Tsuut’ina Nation and Enoch Cree Nation.

“We are disappointed … and will not be commenting further,” Alberta 2030 Bidco said in a statement Thursday.

The provincial government said the Games were estimated to cost $2.68 billion.

“The corporate sponsorship model and limited broadcast revenues for the Commonwealth Games would have put 93 per cent of financial burden and risks on Albertans,” Alberta Tourism and Sport Minister Joseph Schow said in a statement.

