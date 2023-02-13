1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’

Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations.

At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.

The child is the 24th in the country to be surrendered at one of more than 130 baby boxes and drawers the organization has established across nine states.

“This baby is healthy. This baby is beautiful. This baby is perfect,” said Kelsey, who added that officials are now looking to place the child in “a forever home.”

Gov. Andy Beshear signed a law in 2021 that allows the use of baby boxes for children less than 30 days old. The law requires the boxes to be located at police stations, fire stations or hospitals that are staffed 24 hours a day. It also requires equipping them with a notification system to alert the first responders on site that a child has been placed inside the box.

Kentucky now has 16 baby box locations. The Bowling Green box had been operational for less than two months. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are installed in the exterior wall of a fire station or hospital. An exterior door automatically locks when a newborn is placed inside, and an interior door lets a medical staff member secure the baby from inside the building.

“This child was legally, safely, anonymously and lovingly placed inside of this Safe Haven Baby Box, and that speaks volumes about the parent,” Kelsey said.

Republican state Rep. Nancy Tate, who sponsored the legislation, told WNKY-TV that it’s her goal to have at least one box in every Kentucky county.

“It makes my heart full to know how supportive this project is,” Tate said.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AdoptionBabiesPoliticsUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Turkey earthquake survivors face despair, as rescues wane

Just Posted

Doctors of B.C. says there were 136 responses to the 2022 survey. (Black Press media file photo)
Northern doctors pan health authority

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach was at the second-anniversary ceremony of the sinking of tug Ingenika on Feb. 10 in Prince Rupert. He was “appalled” that the Federal government has made no forward movement to strengthen marine safety restriction two years after the tragedy. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Union leaders and MP chastise feds for lack of tugboat safety reform at memorial for deceased tug crew members

Burnaby’s Kobe McNight drives to the basket against Lax Kw’alaams’ Taylor Ross during Seniors Division action on Day 2 of the All Native Basketball Tournament. (Thom Barker photo)
Boys to Men: 2022 Intermediate champions graduate to the Seniors Division

Similkameen’s Caleb Montgomery Reid (white) steals the ball from Nuxalk’s (Bella Coola) Carlos Edgar during Senior Division action at the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 12 in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 3 schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Pop-up banner image