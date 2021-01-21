Telkwa to allow mail-in ballots for all voters

A byelection will be held Feb. 27 to replace Rick Fuerst who resigned in September

All voters eligible to vote in the upcoming Telkwa byelection will be allowed to cast their ballots by mail.

At its Jan. 12 regular meeting, council voted unanimously (with Coun. Annette Morgan absent) on a resolution to allow mail-in ballots.

Nominations for one councillor to replace Rick Fuerst who resigned in September are currently open, close tomorrow (Jan. 22) at 4:30 p.m.

If necessary, the election will be held Feb. 27.

Qualifications for office include being a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age as of election day and a resident of B.C. for at least six months immediately prior to nomination papers being filed.

Nomination packages are available at the village office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.