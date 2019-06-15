Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Laura L. of Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Laura L. of Vancouver photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Laura L. of Vancouver:

I entered this contest as a platform to inspire women of all ages. Mrs. BC empowers women and I share a way for women to achieve their ambitions and strike the balance between individual goals and family roles – a struggle that I know. I believe women can have the best of both worlds.

What is unique about me, “I can walk the talk.” I am human and I am a mother of three children. Since moving to a new continent and country 7 years ago I faced language, neighbourhood, health, parenting, marriage, and family challenges while fighting to remain loyal to myself as a mother but more uniquely as a person. I am not defined by society’s expectations but by higher ones I set for myself in all the roles I play.

I lead two businesses: Glamroar – a digital influencer network and La’Lewko – a proprietary lifestyle brand products and luxury resale where we donate partial sales to charities.

My favourite quote” Live!! Experience the world with love, kind eyes and opened mind.” – Laura Lewko

To vote for Laura, click here

To visit Laura’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Charlotte M. from Victoria

Just Posted

Muheim class repeats 2017 award for interaction with seniors

Liliana Pesce’s Grade 4-5 class honoured by BC Retired Teachers Association

“Your hot days are getting hotter”: Climatologist talks climate change’s effects on Bulkley Valley

By 2100 Northern B.C. could be 6 degrees warmer.

Bulkley Valley U14 boys soccer squad wins zones

The Rapids will now proceed to provincial championship in Prince George July 4-5

Donaldson announces seal coating for portions of Hwy 16, Kispiox

Two sections of road in the Bulkley Valley have had their fate sealed.

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

VIDEO: First Nations, developer call for return and protection of sacred B.C. burial site

Dozens of First Nations leaders gather on grassy plateau to call on action by provincial government

B.C. Interior First Nation family ‘heartbroken’ over loss of young mom

RCMP have released no new information since the June 8, 2019 homicide

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in B.C.’s Fraser River

For angler who landed the exceptionally large sturgeon it was an ‘incredible dream come true’

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Most Read