Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Grace F. from New Westminster

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageant, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more aboutthe women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Grace F. of New Westminster

I entered Miss BC because not only do I love the smile that overcomes children’s faces when they see me walking around with a crown on top of my head, but also because I love to give back to not only to my city, but to my beautiful province that I love so much as well. Through Miss BC I hope to achieve not only some amazing friendships and memories to last a lifetime but as well a sense of pride from helping my province. One of the things that makes me unique and beautiful is that I always see the glass as half full, no matter how bad the time is, no matter how bad the day is I will always find a way to make you smile and laugh. I believe that this makes me unique. One of my favourite quotes is “how lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Winnie the pooh. As I just moved 1400 kilometers away from my hometown of New Westminster, I find this quote more true than ever as I start this new chapter of my life with my friends and family by my side just a few hours away.

To vote for Grace, click here

To visit Grace’s Cops for Cancer page, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Alexis E. of Surrey
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Harmandeep G. from Vancouver

Just Posted

“It’s something you’re called to do”: Cullen reflects on time as MP

For Nathan Cullen, it’s not goodbye, it’s farewell.

Shared Histories author wins historical writing award

Tyler McCreary won for his book on Wet’suwet’en-settler relations

From the Interior News archives: D-Day, a look back

Even in June 1944, the Normandy invasion was being viewed as historic

Simone Hug: a musical prodigy from under the Iron Curtain

As long as she can remember, Simone Hug has been infatuated with music.

LETTER: Mining critical to Smithers

Letter from Michael Goehring, president of the Mining Association of British Columbia

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Most Read