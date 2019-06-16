Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Aditi P. from Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Aditi P. from Surrey:

The journey started with an ambition of doing something different, something that challenges me. So, I decided to work on my bucket list and accomplish some goals before I turn 18. With a Miss BC platform I cannot only fulfil my wish but also work as an activist for women’s development and help young adults to overcome their fear of self-acceptance. And, we live only once, so why not take the opportunity to do something that benefits society and us as humans.

I believe we all are unique in different ways; I am Aditi who is a self-taught henna artist, a mechanic for bicycles, a public speaker, and one who seeks knowledge in everything she does.

I am a beginner in studying different religions and mythology. And, I have 5 job experiences in different fields at the age of 17. I am a writer as well.

“Look in the mirror that’s your competition” gives me courage and reason to get up from my bed. Every day I hustle and dream and overcome my fears by facing them. I live on a motto of being productive rather than complaining about my life as a teenager.

To vote for Aditi, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Navroop P. from Surrey

Just Posted

Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk: Twenty-five years, but still no closure

“What we’re standing for today is that nobody is going to sweep this under the rug, nobody.”

Muheim class repeats 2017 award for interaction with seniors

Liliana Pesce’s Grade 4-5 class honoured by BC Retired Teachers Association

“Your hot days are getting hotter”: Climatologist talks climate change’s effects on Bulkley Valley

By 2100 Northern B.C. could be 6 degrees warmer.

Bulkley Valley U14 boys soccer squad wins zones

The Rapids will now proceed to provincial championship in Prince George July 4-5

Donaldson announces seal coating for portions of Hwy 16, Kispiox

Two sections of road in the Bulkley Valley have had their fate sealed.

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

B.C. Interior First Nation family ‘heartbroken’ over loss of young mom

RCMP have released no new information since the June 8, 2019 homicide

Most Read