Women breaking down barriers and bias in the energy industry

Jade (pictured above) is one of the 800 women working at Coastal GasLink that we are celebrating for International Women’s Day, 2022. Jade began her career at Coastal GasLink as a laborer and has progressed to becoming a Civil Foreman.

Teneshia, Jade, Evelyn and Tonya are making waves in the energy industry, and they’re not alone. For International Women’s Day 2022, Coastal GasLink celebrates the 800 extraordinary women in our taskforce as they work toward shaping the future of Canada’s energy transition.

Whether its International Women’s Day or every day, Coastal GasLink celebrates the successes of the women in our workforce and how they are shaping the future of the energy transition.

At Coastal Gaslink, transforming the energy industry is about more than transitioning to cleaner energy sources. Everyday, we strive to provide an inclusive environment for women to grow, succeed and #BreakTheBias in the energy industry.

From engineers to medics and everything in between, Coastal GasLink is proud to have women work in a number of diverse roles. As the project surpasses 60 per cent completion, this achievement wouldn’t be possible without the support of the women in our workforce, whose roles include supervisors, biologists, equipment operators, engineers, managers and many more.

“Since day one, it’s always been very welcoming; the staff here is amazing,” shares Community Workforce Accommodation Advisor and Blueberry River First Nation member Teneshia. “It’s just a really great atmosphere.”

Teneshia (pictured above) works a Community Workforce Accommodation Advisor for Coastal GasLink. She is a member of Blueberry River First Nation and is a highly valued team player.

Since its inception in 1911, International Women’s Day has been recognized worldwide as it brings awareness to equality issues faced by women every single day. On March 8, our team will be reflecting on and celebrating women’s achievements in social change, economic prosperity, cultural understandings and politics.

Our team supports women in reaching their career goals at Coastal GasLink, and beyond. Jade, who works at the Wilde Lake Compressor Station, started as a labourer on the project, where her talent and ambitious drive have opened the door to different opportunities on the project. Those opportunities have since led her to becoming a Civil Foreman for Coastal GasLink. For Engineering student Evelyn, she began at Coastal GasLink not having a clear career path. Now Evelyn sees her future in the energy industry, where she has found her passion.

“It’s definitely challenging being far away from home, but with challenge comes opportunity,” says Tonya, Engineer-in-Training. “I am proud of the work that the crews are doing and it’s definitely a project to remember.”

At Coastal GasLink, we are proud of the achievements that women have made on the project and a place where women can showcase the endless career paths for girls across Canada. Now and into the future, we look forward to fostering an environment of respect and inclusion for our workforce as the project progresses to operational in 2023.

