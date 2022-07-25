Start a new career today: Accounting and Finance Certificate Program begins in August

Beginning Aug. 15, program is open to applicants in Kitimat, Terrace, Smithers and Houston, B.C.

If you’re considering opportunities for a new career, a new Accounting and Finance Certificate Program, with practicum, is open to residents in northern British Columbia.

The program begins Monday, Aug. 15 and is open to applicants in Kitimat, Terrace, Smithers and Houston, B.C.

Designed to provide learners with hands-on-training required to develop the skills, knowledge and attitudes that will enable them to work in a variety of administrative roles within the business community, students will be fully prepared to pursue a number of interesting positions such as bookkeeper, bookkeeping clerk, accounts or receivable clerk, payroll assistant, payroll and benefits administrator, and more!

Community Workforce Response Grant offering full tuition funding for eligible BC Residents who are either unemployed or have precarious employment.

However, limited seats available and positions are available on a first-come, first-served basis!

The online theory portion of the program runs four days per week for 13 weeks, followed by a three-week local practicum in community. The Accounting and Finance program has the following components:

• DCC Orientation

• Financial Literacy

• Manual Bookkeeping

• Manual Payroll

• Sage Accounting

• QuickBooks

• three-week local practicum in community

To learn more, call 1-877-315-5241 and ask for Jazz and Geoffrey.

Funding provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement.

