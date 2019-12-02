Smithers spa celebrates YOU this season!

Grand re-opening and customer appreciation day Dec. 5 offers chance to celebrate and save

As a massage therapist, mom and entrepreneur, Corina Brewer knows first-hand the benefits of self-care.

And whether it’s a relaxing massage, revitalizing facial or a pedicure that simply lets you do something special for you, Corina feels fortunate to be able to share that with clients at her La Petite Spa in Smithers.

The spa presented the perfect opportunity to marry two of Corina’s passions – massage therapy and entrepreneurship. Locals will remember Corina as the longtime owner of Le Petite Maison, a boutique specializing in giftware and home decor.

Several years ago, she embarked on a new career in massage therapy. “To have people trust me with their care, and know that you played a part in making their day a little better, that’s so humbling,” she says. “And seeing clients leave happy after their treatment – that’s such a blessing.”

After working as a massage therapist at the former Cloud 9 Spa, Corina embraced the opportunity purchase the local business. “I think I always wanted to own my own business again, and this was the perfect way to combine two things I love,” she says.

In addition to massage therapy and full spa offerings, including facials, pedicures, manicures, waxing and lash extensions, La Petite Spa offers microdermabrasion and clinical peels, and recently welcomed a Reiki practitioner.

“We’re really trying to provide the opportunity for self-care for every aspect of your life,” Corina says, crediting the spa’s amazing team. “Self-care is so important. So often we care for everyone else in our lives, but don’t take the time for ourselves, We’re going to help you take care of you.”

Time to celebrate!

The La Petite Spa team invite the community to their day-long Client Appreciation Day Thursday, Dec. 5.

Enjoy a warm beverage, in-salon discounts and gift ideas for just about everyone one your holiday shopping list. In addition to a minimum 15 per cent discount on product – including exclusive lines like California Mango, Youngblood Cosmetics and Vivier – you’ll also enjoy 20 per cent off all services booked that day. Plus, with all gift certificates over $100 purchased, you’ll also receive an express manicure – enjoy it yourself or give it to someone special.

You’ll definitely find the perfect gift for even the hardest-to-buy-for person on your list!

On Thursday evening, return from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate with appies, wine, music, door prizes and some fabulous draw prizes.

And on Friday, Dr. Kristian Malpass and the Vitality Plastic Surgery team will answer questions about Coolsculpting, hydrofacials, Botox, fillers, and surgical consultations.

Giving back in the giving season

Throughout the grand re-opening – Thursday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 7 – and through to Christmas, La Petite Spa’s giving tree will be decorated with gift certificates clients can purchase for donation to the local women’s shelter. “We’ll be donating ourselves, but we wanted to also give our clients the opportunity to give back in a meaningful, but simple way this holiday season,” Corina says.

Visit at 3830 2nd Ave. in Smithers or call 250-847-4621, and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Facebook, where you can even book your next self-care appointment!

 

Most Read