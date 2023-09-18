Reputable auto collision centre in Smithers is under new ownership

The dedicated team at CSN Northline, shown above, remains committed to delivering exceptional service and unparalleled quality. Photo via CSN Northline.

CSN Northline, a well-established and reputable collision centre in Smithers, B.C., has undergone a change in ownership.

Proud new owner Lift Auto Group (Lift) is dedicated to upholding the level of exceptional service that CSN Northline is known for. Customers can still expect the same high-level of service from the same great shop they have trusted with their vehicle repairs for over three decades.

Previous owner, Dave Onderwater, with his impressive 30 years of ownership and operational experience, will be continuing as the main painter in the shop. His involvement will play a crucial role in maintaining the high-quality standards that have been synonymous with CSN Northline.

“To me, it was important that the new owners have the resources required to respond quicker to our customers. Based on their track record, I am confident Lift is well set up to support the growing needs of the shop, while maintaining the same high-quality repairs,” Onderwater says.

“One of the advantages of joining Lift Auto Group is the additional day-to-day support we receive, which subsequently increases our capacity to deliver effective and efficient service to our customers,” says new location manager, Greg Bannister.

“We’ve enhanced our communication systems to provide customers with easier access to more information regarding their repair,” he adds.

This includes the ability to access customer accounts online and review the progress of their car repair in real-time.

“Customers can see exactly where their vehicle is in the repair process and what has been completed so far,” Bannister says.

To ensure a smooth transition, Lift has a robust onsite team to train staff members in the latest technology and familiarize the new team with operational procedures.

“I’ve worked in a lot of shops and Lift is dedicated to quality and making sure it goes out the door right the first time. I’m proud of the exceptional service and high-quality of work we’re delivering,” Bannister says.

Equipped with skilled technicians, CSN Northline specializes in collision and auto body repairs. From minor scratches and dents to major damage caused by accidents, their team is well-equipped to handle any repair job. The shop prides itself on using advanced techniques and state-of-the-art equipment to restore vehicles to their pre-accident condition.

At CSN Northline, services extend beyond collision repair, encompassing vehicle painting, paintless dent repair, and windshield and glass repair. The shop’s workmanship and National Lifetime Warranty on all repairs give customers the confidence they need their vehicle will be ready to get back on the road safely.

For Bulkley Valley residents in need of top-notch auto body repairs, CSN Northline remains a trusted and reliable choice, with a proven track record of excellence. The dedicated and friendly staff ensures that customers receive the support they need throughout the repair process, providing a hassle-free experience.

With the completion of the shop’s sale, Dave Onderwater, the previous owner, looks forward to dedicating more time to community projects he’s involved in and finally taking a well-deserved vacation with his wife.

“It’s time to take some time off,” he says.

To learn more, visit csnnorthline.com.

