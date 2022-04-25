PNG Provides Granisle Customers with Energy Saving Kits

Pacific Northern Gas is providing its 150 residential propane customers in Granisle with complementary Energy Saving Kits include easy-to-install energy-saving products to help customers lower consumption, increase energy efficiency and save money. Pacific Northern Gas is providing its 150 residential propane customers in Granisle with complementary Energy Saving Kits include easy-to-install energy-saving products to help customers lower consumption, increase energy efficiency and save money.

Pacific Northern Gas (PNG) is providing its 150 residential propane customers in Granisle with complementary Energy Saving Kits to help offset the higher energy costs that propane customers experience.

These kits — which Granisle customers will be receiving in the mail starting this week — include easy-to-install energy-saving products to help customers lower consumption, increase energy efficiency and save money.

“We understand that customers in Granisle are concerned with the cost of energy, and we are committed to finding long-term solutions for rate relief,” said Al Kleinschmidt, Manager, Energy Solutions, PNG. “As we move through this comprehensive process, we are providing Granisle customers with energy-saving kits as a first step to demonstrate that commitment.”

The utility also points to their Smart Energy Solutions programs which are available to all eligible residential and business customers across the company’s service territories. These rebate solutions lead to better use of energy, more efficient and reliable equipment and savings on monthly utility bills.

This includes PNG’s Home Heating System Tune-Up & Smart Thermostat Program.

“Routine furnace or boiler maintenance gives customers the benefits of improved energy efficiency without the cost of upgrading the entire furnace system. And, it has many added benefits, such as extending the life of equipment, saving on repair costs and providing more safety,” said Kleinschmidt.

The installation of a smart thermostat simplifies energy management: Programming your smart thermostat to 17°C for when you’re out and asleep — and no higher than 20°C when you’re home and awake — can save up to 15 per cent on a home’s heating costs.

The installation of a smart thermostat simplifies energy management. He says that by programming your smart thermostat to 17°C for when you’re out and asleep — and no higher than 20°C when you’re home and awake — can save up to 15 per cent on a home’s heating costs.

PNG is in the process of expanding these Smart Energy Solutions energy efficiency programs to provide more support to our customers to replace natural gas equipment and to undertake home improvements, such as energy efficient doors and windows and increasing insulation. They recommend both residential and business customers check the Smart Energy Solutions website for available offers when considering any energy efficiency updates.

Kleinschmidt also recommends free and low-cost energy conservation measures. “Simple changes to our daily behaviour can have big impacts on how much energy we use.”

PNG’s Energy Conservation Tips website provide customers with information on simple steps to take to increase energy efficiency.

For example, on average, about one-quarter of a home’s total energy use goes towards heating water. “Being efficient with your water use — both hot and cold — will not only help you save on water heating costs, it will also help conserve a precious resource.”

Home Improvement