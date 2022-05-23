Major milestone achieved for Coastal GasLink: 100 per cent pipeline completion on two of eight sections

Brittaney is one of the many people who have contributed towards the successful completion of Section 4, located north of Prince George.

It has been an exciting start to the 2022 construction season, as Coastal GasLink marks two of eight section completions along the 670 kilometre route. Both Section 1, west of Dawson Creek and Section 4, north of Prince George, have achieved 100 per cent pipe installation.

At Coastal GasLink, we are proud of our people who make extraordinary milestones like this possible. From the dedicated workforce to our contractors and Indigenous partners, each has had a hand in safely delivering these sections to completion while meeting the highest environmental and safety performance standards.

“We are incredibly excited to head into summer construction with two key completion milestones already in hand,” says Mel Johnson, Vice President, Engineering and Construction. “Completing these sections provides a solid foundation to build on as we focus on safely completing the remaining sections of the 670-kilometre pipeline as projected in 2023.”

Located North of Prince George, Section 4 measures 93 kilometres in length with construction led by SA Energy Group.

Coastal GasLink has always been about more than building a pipeline. It is about creating a legacy and placing our values at the forefront of everything we do.

“From the engineering and environmental field team’s dedication to gathering detailed information on rivers and streams to the rigorous safety measures put in place to protect each other, this milestone wouldn’t be possible without the commitment and dedication of our entire workforce and the support from the communities where we work,” said Mick Fitzpatrick, President, Surerus Murphy.

The work to assemble the pipeline in these sections was undertaken under the guidance of our prime contractors, Surerus Murphy in Section 1 and SA Energy in Section 4. They employed and contracted hundreds of workers and companies, many of them from neighbouring local and Indigenous communities.

“We are thrilled to be part of the team to reach this first pipeline milestone on this epic project,” said Jeff Singleton, Vice President at SA Energy. “This has taken an enormous effort of our team and the 1,500 plus people that have worked on this section from across the country. I would like to acknowledge and thank everyone who has worked on this project and helped us achieve this incredible milestone.”

This is just one of many significant milestones anticipated to be completed this year, directly resulting from the work and cooperation of our workers, contractors, Indigenous partners and local communities by placing safety and respect for the environment and people above all else.

Work crews will now focus on testing to ensure the pipeline is ready for safe operations and reclamation to return the area to its natural state.

Coastal GasLink extends its deep gratitude to all those who made these milestones possible and for being part of an extraordinary team building a legacy we can all be proud of.

Learn more about project progress at coastalgaslink.com.