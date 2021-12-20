Through a confidential application process, KidSport provides grants to kids aged 18 and under (from families facing financial barriers) to help cover the cost of registration fees for a season of sport. Visit kidsport.ca to learn more.

Through a confidential application process, KidSport provides grants to kids aged 18 and under (from families facing financial barriers) to help cover the cost of registration fees for a season of sport. Visit kidsport.ca to learn more.

Let’s play! Grants help BC kids get off the sidelines

Every year, KidSport pays registration fees for low-income families, so ALL kids can play

Alongside its physical tolls, the pandemic’s isolation has been hard on our mental health — particularly for youth who are still developing relationships and social skills. As we ease back into face-to-face activities, many families are using sport to help adjust.

“Sport BC believes in the transformative power of sport, and we’re excited about its return for our members and for kids across the province, but we also know there are many families who will struggle financially as a result of the pandemic,” says Rob Newman, Sport BC’s President & CEO. “Sport BC is proud of the impact of our signature program, KidSport, and are ready to help even more families.”

Participation in sport helps children gain confidence, build friendships and develop healthy habits, but across BC kids are being left on the sidelines because they don’t have the resources to play. That’s where KidSport comes in. Through a confidential application process, KidSport provides grants to kids aged 18 and under (from families facing financial barriers) to help cover the cost of registration fees for a season of sport.

“This means so much to my daughter’s well-being,” writes one grateful parent. “She has had a bit of trouble settling back at school after missing so much from COVID. This will be six months of a healthy sport that will help her focus and build up her self-esteem.”

Helping BC kids get in the game

Over the past two years, KidSport chapters across BC distributed more than $3.25 million to help 10,755 kids participate in 52 different sports in 150 communities across the province. Money helped pay registration fees for sports like soccer, hockey, gymnastics, figure skating and taekwondo.

“I would make sacrifices for my son to play but thanks to KidSport we keep cupboards full of food and there’s less stress on this single dad of two,” writes another grateful parent.

How it works:

  • Apply for a grant: Apply online or download a paper form. KidSport uses low-income guidelines, which are based on family size, to determine financial eligibility. All applications are confidential.
  • Play on! Grant amounts vary, but on average families receive $400 per child. KidSport gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia to help ensure more kids can participate in sport.

“Sport provides opportunities to renew connections within our communities and provide a positive outlet for kids, especially those from marginalized communities,” Newman says.

To find your local chapter, apply for a grant or donate, visit kidsport.ca. If your community doesn’t have a local chapter, you can apply for a KidSport grant through KidSport BC and the Provincial Fund.

ActivitiesFamiliesSports

 

Over the past two years, KidSport chapters across BC distributed more than $3.25 million to help 10,755 kids participate in 52 different sports in 150 communities across the province.

Over the past two years, KidSport chapters across BC distributed more than $3.25 million to help 10,755 kids participate in 52 different sports in 150 communities across the province.

bc

Most Read

Previous story
Unifor: ‘After decades of exploitation and inaction, we need to get forestry right in B.C.’

Just Posted

Samuel Olmeda, pictured here, was last seen on Nov.10 and was reported missing on Dec. 17. (RCMP photo)
Terrace RCMP seeking help in locating missing man

Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a Wet’suwet’en group opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, released this photo with a statement in which they claim to have reoccupied the pipeline site near Houston from where they were ousted last month by the RCMP. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)
Pipeline opposition group reoccupies Houston worksite a month after police action

Smithers recorded 7 new COVID-19 cases between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
New COVID cases remain low in Smithers

The Iskut Band and Tahltan Band continue to govern Tahltan interests with respect to the Indian Act in the communities of Iskut, Dease Lake, and Telegraph Creek, says the Tahltan Central Government (TCG). (TCG photo)
Tahltan Central Government launches new website for its stewardship initiative