Wyatt Grice has been visiting Neil Worsfold at Four Corners Barber all his life. Neil recently welcomed Jessica Meadows to the Four Corners Team.

Wyatt Grice has been visiting Neil Worsfold at Four Corners Barber all his life. Neil recently welcomed Jessica Meadows to the Four Corners Team.

Extra time for your trim — Smithers staple welcomes a fresh face

With more staff, this barbershop can open longer hours and offer convenient cuts

There’s a shop on 4th Avenue just off Main St. that’s been a barbershop since the late 1960s. Over the decades the shop has seen a few close shaves and wild styles, and this year it was time for a fresh cut.

“I’ve worked at this location for 19 years, and bought the business from my friend Klaus Mueller in December 2019,” says Neil Worsfold, owner of Four Corners Barbershop. “I’ve been alone in here for the last few years, but now I’m happy to welcome Jessica Meadows to the team.”

Meadows is new to Smithers but no stranger to hair — she’s been a licensed barber for 15 years, and has been cutting men’s and women’s hair for 20.

“My mother’s a barber — she taught me how to do it. I did my first haircut when I was 12, and cut my friends’ hair all through high school. I went to Hairdressing School right after,” she says.

Bringing Meadows to Four Corners has meant that the barbershop is able to offer convenient hours again, Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by for a chat, and a haircut

“We’re a walk-in shop. That’s always been a big plus — there’s no worries about booking appointments,” Worsfold says. “We like to have an atmosphere where people can have a nice time, feel free to chat and have some fun.”

Worsfold has enjoyed decorating the barbershop with sports memorabilia and local history to spark conversation. Local athletes like Dan Hamhuis and Jim Watson get prime placement, but nothing beats the signed Bobby Orr jersey.

“That’s the pride of my collection!” Worsfold says. “UFC, hockey, football, golf —I’m into all of it, and love chatting about it while I cut your hair. I’m slowly adding some ‘old time’ Smithers things to the walls, like a realllllly old picture of music man Mark Perry.”

With a wealth of personal history in Smithers as well, Worsfold was impressed to realize he’s been a life-long barber to some of his clients, like Wyatt Grice.

“He’s just one of those kids —he’s super cool, sits in the chair as still as can be, and he’s very engaging. For a young fella he holds a great conversation!”

Meadows also enjoys the conversational side of working at a barbershop.

“I love barbering so much! I get this half-hour window into people’s lives.”

Four Corners Barbershop is a classic, no-appointment-necessary shop. Just walk-in to 3752 Fourth Ave. Tuesday to Saturday. Follow the shop on Facebook and Instagram for style inspiration, or give them a call at 250-877-7573.

HairSmithers

 

Jessica Meadows and Neil Worsfold of Four Corners Barbershop in Smithers. With Meadows on the team, the shop is able to stay open longer hours to make coming in for a haircut more convenient.

Jessica Meadows and Neil Worsfold of Four Corners Barbershop in Smithers. With Meadows on the team, the shop is able to stay open longer hours to make coming in for a haircut more convenient.

Just Posted

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for Stikine candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

Joe Bramsleven and partner Tammy Wilson (centre) await election results with campaign manager Scott Groves, right, and his wife Lori Ann Groves at Boston Pizza Oct. 15. (Deb Meissner photo)
Atrill defeats Bramsleven for mayor in landslide

Mika Meyer replaces Atrill as the sixth councillor

Stikine provincial election candidates (clockwise from top left): Nathan Cullen, NDP; Darcy Repen, Rural BC Party; Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage; and Gordon Sebastian, BC Liberals.
‘Where is Annita McPhee?’: Cullen under fire from opening salvo of all-candidates forum

Four Stikine candidates spar during online debate from Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers

Screen capture from vintage 1955 Fall Fair Parade footage showing the Bulkley Hotel float.
VIDEO: Vernon videographer digs up rare footage of Smithers in 1955

The 8mm reel included an incredible two minutes of the 1955 Fall Fair parade on Main Street

(Wet'suwet'en Access Point on Gidimt'en Territory Facebook screenshot)
Ceremony a right at proposed CGL pipeline drill site: BC Union of Indian Chiefs

Indigenous land defenders cannot be criminalized and targeted, argues UBCIC

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)
‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries

NDP leader John Horgan talks COVID-19 misinformation

Most Read