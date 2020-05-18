At Sugar Lake, enjoy all the benefits of the larger north Okanagan lakes – swimming, paddling, water sports, or simply doing nothing at all – without the crowds.

Discover your dream staycation at this hidden gem!

North Okanagan’s Sugar Lake offers four seasons of memory-making opportunities

May’s warm temperatures have had many dreaming of cool dips at the lake, quiet paddles in nature, and family memories made around a campfire.

And with this year’s travel likely spent close to home – and away from the crowds – B.C. is in a unique position to offer just that.

One of our favourite hidden gems awaits discovery in the heart of the north Okanagan, just an hour east of Vernon and miles from the hustle and bustle of Lake Okanagan or Shuswap Lake.

Here’s why Sugar Lake is a local secret worth exploring:

  1. So easy to get to: At less than two hours’ drive from Kelowna, Sugar Lake Recreational Properties is easy to get to, and once there, you’ll settle into your cabin or RV site with space to relax or get busy – your choice!
  2. All the fun, none of the crowds: Enjoy all the benefits of the larger north Okanagan lakes – swimming, paddling, water sports, or simply doing nothing at all – with one big difference: the crowds. At Sugar Lake, you won’t find them! You’ll also find numerous amenities, including a new dock, steps from your site, with boat slips available for lease. Through summer, guests can join you at the on-site lodge, including a licensed, full-service bistro. For adventures further afield, experiences include hot springs at Nakusp, and the inviting village of Cherryville just 14km north and boasting all manner of arts and community activities.
  3. The site you want, when you want it: Forget vying with the masses to secure the public campground you want at the dates that work (not to mention the likelihood of getting your favourite site!) Here, pull into your own carefully selected RV site or cabin right on the lake, and find everything just as you want it – and WHERE you want it! The 66-lot shared interest lakefront development boasts 45 fully serviced RV lots and 20 cabin sites, on the shores of this pristine lake.
  4. Your four-season escape: Your four-season getaway is equally inviting through fall and into winter, when fishing, hiking and paddling give way to skiing and snowshoeing at Silver Star, just a 90-minute drive away.

    Even better, enjoy the confidence of year-round security and winter snow removal for the main road, and lodge access, with the option of site-specific removal at the owner’s request.

  5. Peace-of-mind: Understanding that bank financing can be challenging for recreational properties, the Sugar Lake development group – all local to the Okanagan – offer vendor financing for both the RV sites and cabins. And if you’d like to maximize your investment by renting out your site or cabin when not using it yourself, the management team is happy to oversee all the logistics. Plus,if you change your mind, withdrawing from the rental pool is just as easy.

Discover the possibilities awaiting your family today at sugarlakelife.ca or email info@sugarlakelife.ca

