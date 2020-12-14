All across the project route, Coastal GasLink workers have raised funds matched by TC Energy to support important services provided by local organizations.

All across the project route, Coastal GasLink workers have raised funds matched by TC Energy to support important services provided by local organizations.

Coastal GasLink workers give back to our local communities

In the midst of a challenging year, Coastal GasLink is proud to look back at all that we have accomplished together. While significant construction progress was made in 2020, we are especially grateful for the generous giving by our workers that has helped support those most in need in our communities.

“Early on this year, we recognized that many local organizations were struggling to provide critical services like food security, housing, and mental health and addictions support. With the economic challenges facing many individuals and businesses, organizations just weren’t seeing the same level of donations coming in,” shared Kiel Giddens, Coastal GasLink’s Public Affairs Manager.

To help close the gap, our team worked hard to fundraise and give back to local initiatives through the Empower program run by Coastal GasLink’s parent company, TC Energy.

“The Empower program empowers our workforce to not just give to local communities, but also allows their donations to be matched up to $10,000 by TC Energy,” explained Tanner Moulton, Coastal GasLink’s Public Affairs Coordinator. “The program encourages our team to go above and beyond by supporting communities at a time when it’s needed most.”

This holiday season, instead of Christmas parties, TC Energy gifted each employee $150 to give to a local organization of their choice through Empower. “The holiday parties were something people really enjoyed, but this year we get to make a larger impact on our communities to support causes we’re passionate about,” said Moulton.

The generosity of our workers is being felt all across Coastal GasLink’s 670-kilometre project route.

In Sections 1 and 2, workers raised over $16,000 for the Chetwynd Christmas Bureau Society, with another $10,000 matched through the Empower program.

The team in Sections 5, 6 and 7 was not to be outdone, raising over $34,000 with the help of Empower for organizations in neighbouring communities, such as Spirit North, the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society (The LINK), Autumn Services in Fraser Lake, and the Houston Community Services Association, among many others.

At the tail end of our project, our facilities construction team in Kitimat raised $12,400 to support the Kitimat Food Bank and Tamitik Status of Women, a non-profit society that provides services to address violence against women, youth and children.

All in all, through dedicated fundraising and with Empower’s support, Coastal GasLink team members and TC Energy donated a total of $273,000 to community organizations.

Tanner Moulton and other Coastal GasLink team members are working hard to help meet the needs of local families and organizations this holiday season.

Tanner Moulton and other Coastal GasLink team members are working hard to help meet the needs of local families and organizations this holiday season.

As for Moulton, he donated his $150 to the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation in Prince George where he lives. A focus of the organization’s mission is to champion exceptional health outcomes for northern B.C. This mission has become even more important in light of the pandemic.

“It means a lot to me and my coworkers that we get to give back to the communities that we’re a part of. We have folks doing 50/50 fundraisers, going out to safely deliver toys to young families in need, or volunteering their time to help their communities. They might seem like small actions, but collectively they’ve made 2020 an extraordinary year to look back on,” shared Moulton.

TC Energy and Coastal GasLink wishes you and your family a safe and joyful family season. Stay connected by visiting CoastalGasLink.com or by following us on social media @CoastalGasLink.

energy sector

Previous story
Coastal GasLink meter station nears completion in Kitimat

Just Posted

A COVID-19 exposure took place at Kitwanga Elementary School Dec. 1 to Dec. 3. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Kitwanga Elementary School

Exposure is the first in CMSD82 to take place outside Terrace

Approximately 200 people gathered in Smithers Dec. 12 to demonstrate against COVID restrictions. (Deb Meissner photo)
Large group rallies in Smithers against COVID-19 restrictions

Approximately 200 people gathered Dec. 12 for “Unmasking our Freedoms” event

A second COVID-19 exposure has been recorded at the Suwilaawks Community School in Terrace. (File photo)
Second COVID-19 exposure reported at Suwilaawks Community School in Terrace

School closed temporarily due to staff shortages in school district

A teacher at Uplands Elementary School in Terrace, B.C. who was exposed to COVID-19 has come foward with concerns about the speed of Northern Health’s contact tracing. This photo shows Uplands Elementary students participating in a drive-by greet with teachers and school staff, which was held April 3 when schools were closed in the early days of the pandemic. (Jake Wray/Terrace Standard)
Terrace teacher exposed to COVID-19 irked by 1-week lag in notification at his school

Surge in cases strains Northern Health’s contact tracing capacity

Limited operations are underway at Pinnacle pellet plant following Nov. 25 explosion. (Houston Today photo)
Houston pellet plant re-opens following explosion

Investigation continues to determine cause of blast that injured three employees

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

Women get a coffee from a Dark Horse Coffee Automat in Toronto on Wednesday December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Canadians become accustomed to social-distancing rules, automated food and drink kiosks are gaining appeal

Most Read