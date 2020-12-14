Coastal GasLink workers give back to our local communities

All across the project route, Coastal GasLink workers have raised funds matched by TC Energy to support important services provided by local organizations.

In the midst of a challenging year, Coastal GasLink is proud to look back at all that we have accomplished together. While significant construction progress was made in 2020, we are especially grateful for the generous giving by our workers that has helped support those most in need in our communities.

“Early on this year, we recognized that many local organizations were struggling to provide critical services like food security, housing, and mental health and addictions support. With the economic challenges facing many individuals and businesses, organizations just weren’t seeing the same level of donations coming in,” shared Kiel Giddens, Coastal GasLink’s Public Affairs Manager.

To help close the gap, our team worked hard to fundraise and give back to local initiatives through the Empower program run by Coastal GasLink’s parent company, TC Energy.

“The Empower program empowers our workforce to not just give to local communities, but also allows their donations to be matched up to $10,000 by TC Energy,” explained Tanner Moulton, Coastal GasLink’s Public Affairs Coordinator. “The program encourages our team to go above and beyond by supporting communities at a time when it’s needed most.”

This holiday season, instead of Christmas parties, TC Energy gifted each employee $150 to give to a local organization of their choice through Empower. “The holiday parties were something people really enjoyed, but this year we get to make a larger impact on our communities to support causes we’re passionate about,” said Moulton.

The generosity of our workers is being felt all across Coastal GasLink’s 670-kilometre project route.

In Sections 1 and 2, workers raised over $16,000 for the Chetwynd Christmas Bureau Society, with another $10,000 matched through the Empower program.

The team in Sections 5, 6 and 7 was not to be outdone, raising over $34,000 with the help of Empower for organizations in neighbouring communities, such as Spirit North, the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society (The LINK), Autumn Services in Fraser Lake, and the Houston Community Services Association, among many others.

At the tail end of our project, our facilities construction team in Kitimat raised $12,400 to support the Kitimat Food Bank and Tamitik Status of Women, a non-profit society that provides services to address violence against women, youth and children.

All in all, through dedicated fundraising and with Empower’s support, Coastal GasLink team members and TC Energy donated a total of $273,000 to community organizations.

Tanner Moulton and other Coastal GasLink team members are working hard to help meet the needs of local families and organizations this holiday season.

As for Moulton, he donated his $150 to the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation in Prince George where he lives. A focus of the organization’s mission is to champion exceptional health outcomes for northern B.C. This mission has become even more important in light of the pandemic.

“It means a lot to me and my coworkers that we get to give back to the communities that we’re a part of. We have folks doing 50/50 fundraisers, going out to safely deliver toys to young families in need, or volunteering their time to help their communities. They might seem like small actions, but collectively they’ve made 2020 an extraordinary year to look back on,” shared Moulton.

TC Energy and Coastal GasLink wishes you and your family a safe and joyful family season. Stay connected by visiting CoastalGasLink.com or by following us on social media @CoastalGasLink.

energy sector