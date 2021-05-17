Nyle, a Field Supervisor with Premay, is one of the many people who helped achieve this pipe delivery milestone with zero safety incidents.

Coastal GasLink safely completes delivery of all pipe

For a project the scale of Coastal GasLink, delivering all 692 kilometres of pipe on time, on budget, and without a single safety incident is no small feat. That’s 450,000 tons of pipe – weighing more than three CN Towers – being transported to stockpile sites along the project’s 670-kilometre route in northern B.C.

Pipe delivery may sound easy, but it’s extremely challenging when you consider the amount of pipe, weight, coordination, and kilometres travelled,” explained Cathy Wang, Coastal GasLink’s project manager responsible for this achievement.

The distance travelled to deliver all of the pipe segments is equivalent to 137 trips around the equator. “Given that driving is one of our largest safety risks on the project, with weather constraints, rough terrain, and challenging road conditions, I’m especially proud that we completed it with no safety incidents,” said Cathy.

In recognition of this achievement, Cathy and Premay Pipeline Hauling, the Canadian company responsible for delivering the pipe to site, were both awarded TC Energy’s prestigious CEO Safety Leadership Award.

“Our team worked very hard to keep safety at the forefront of our work. Our supervisors, drivers, operators, and labourers in the field all had a hand in this accomplishment,” shared Paul Schultz, Premay’s senior vice president.

Working with Indigenous and local partners was a key to success, especially in the remote delivery locations.

“Our partnerships helped us build strong community relationships, plan the safest driving routes, and familiarize ourselves with the terrain,” added Paul.

In many ways, this feat is truly a Canadian success story. Hundreds of truck drivers and equipment operators from across Canada were part of the effort to safely move and stockpile thousands of pipe pieces. Plus, the majority of the pipe was manufactured in Canada.

Over 450,000 tons of pipe were driven 5.5 million km to 16 stockpile sites across the Coastal GasLink project route. All of them delivered without a single safety incident.

“It’s great to be part of this work!” said Nyle Angielski, a Premay Field Supervisor, as he oversaw the last pieces of pipe to be safely delivered. “Years later when the [Coastal GasLink] project is complete, I can say I worked on this project.”

Thanks to the extraordinary work of Cathy, Nyle, and the team at Premay, Coastal GasLink is ready for an important summer construction season.

Extensive health and safety measures are in place to help protect workers, their families, and local communities. If there’s one thing this pipe delivery milestone has shown, it’s that Coastal GasLink’s commitment to creating an extraordinary legacy of safety and respect isn’t just a pipe dream. It’s a daily reality.

Learn more about this accomplishment and Coastal GasLink’s construction progress by visiting CoastalGasLink.com.

