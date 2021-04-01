Youth Soccer registration open in the Bulkley Valley

Smithers and Telkwa House and Development Programs registration is now open for Bulkley Valley Youth Soccer (BVYS).

Registration opened March 22 and closes April 11, 2021 for the upcoming season.

Under the current health guidelines, youth indoor and outdoor soccer can occur under the BC Soccer and ViaSport Return to Play Phase 1 Guidelines with the following restrictions:

– Physical distance is now classified as three metres.

– No spectators.

– Players may travel to their home club/team.

With these guidelines, BVSS (Bulkley Valley Soccer Society) is running the House and Development Program for all divisions this year.

The BVSS is located in the Smithers, B.C., and includes the areas of Houston, Telkwa, Witset and Hazelton.

Last season, they were able to run a successful program for U10 and up, under these Return to Play Phase 1 Guidelines, and were able to operate under Phase 2 with local games being played by the end of the season.

If the restrictions tighten and the season cannot commence, full refunds, less the admin fee, will be issued.

Houston Registration Dates: March 24th to April 13th

Hazelton Registration Dates: to be determined



