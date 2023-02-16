Wrestling team brings home the hardware

Two golds and one silver at War in the North tournament

Taya Endacott, Travis Stephens, Tristan Harris, members of the Smithers Secondary wrestling team, show off the hardware they are bringing home from the War in the North tournament. Photo submitted

The Smithers Secondary Wrestling team recently competed in the War in the North tournament in Prince Rupert and brought home impressive results.

Travis Stephens and Tristan Harris both won the first gold medals of their careers, making a strong showing in the tournament.

The two were up for the Most Outstanding Wrestler award, with coaches divided between the two. Ultimately, head coach Addison Bree chose Stephens for the award, citing his age and overall team leadership as factors in his decision.

Team member Taya Endacott battled her way to a silver medal despite wrestling much heavier competition. Ultimately, she lost in the finals to a Grade 12 student who outweighed her by over 10 pounds.

The team also had a wrestler, Tyde Elliott, compete in the Alberta Open, hosted in Sherwood Park Alberta. Elliott was away from home for three weeks and accumulated a wealth of experience, allowing him to make big strides in his growth as a wrestler. He narrowly missed out on a top-six placement in his weight class, which was filled with top talent.

With results like these, the Smithers Secondary Wrestling team continues to show their strength and success on the mat, bringing home valuable experience and impressive results from both the War in the North tournament and the Alberta Open, said Bree.

– Submitted