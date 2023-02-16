Taya Endacott, Travis Stephens, Tristan Harris, members of the Smithers Secondary wrestling team, show off the hardware they are bringing home from the War in the North tournament. Photo submitted

Taya Endacott, Travis Stephens, Tristan Harris, members of the Smithers Secondary wrestling team, show off the hardware they are bringing home from the War in the North tournament. Photo submitted

Wrestling team brings home the hardware

Two golds and one silver at War in the North tournament

The Smithers Secondary Wrestling team recently competed in the War in the North tournament in Prince Rupert and brought home impressive results.

Travis Stephens and Tristan Harris both won the first gold medals of their careers, making a strong showing in the tournament.

The two were up for the Most Outstanding Wrestler award, with coaches divided between the two. Ultimately, head coach Addison Bree chose Stephens for the award, citing his age and overall team leadership as factors in his decision.

Team member Taya Endacott battled her way to a silver medal despite wrestling much heavier competition. Ultimately, she lost in the finals to a Grade 12 student who outweighed her by over 10 pounds.

The team also had a wrestler, Tyde Elliott, compete in the Alberta Open, hosted in Sherwood Park Alberta. Elliott was away from home for three weeks and accumulated a wealth of experience, allowing him to make big strides in his growth as a wrestler. He narrowly missed out on a top-six placement in his weight class, which was filled with top talent.

With results like these, the Smithers Secondary Wrestling team continues to show their strength and success on the mat, bringing home valuable experience and impressive results from both the War in the North tournament and the Alberta Open, said Bree.

– Submitted

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Day 4 Recap: Feb. 14 sees first eliminations from All Native Tournament

Just Posted

Metlakatla BC’s Jonathan Hansen (white) strips the ball from Lax Kw’alaams’ Chad Dennis during Seniors play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert, Feb. 15. (Thom Barker photo)
Day 6 (Feb.16) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Gitxsan’s (Hazelton) Kevin Monture runs into heavy traffic going to the basket against Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh) during Senior Division play Feb. 13 at the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo) Opening weekend coverage on Page A15.
Hazelton teams come out of the gate strong at All Native Basketball tourney

BCEHS paramedics responded 59 times for a Card 23, which is for overdose or poison in Smithers last year.(File photo)
Paramedics respond to more overdose or poison calls in 2022 than 2021

Regional District of Bulkley Nechako contemplates tax increases