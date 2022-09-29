World’s best return to Ostrava for International Para Hockey Cup

Smithers’ own Adam Kingsmill is once again representing Canada in international competition.

Hockey Canada recently unveiled the 21 players who will wear the Maple Leaf with Canada’s National Para Hockey Team at the International Para Hockey Cup, Sept. 24-30 in Ostrava, Czechia.

The roster features nine players, including Kingsmill who won a silver medal at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China (Armstrong, Crane, Dunn, Henry, Hickey, Jacobs-Webb, Kingsmill, Lavin, McGregor), and 12 who won silver at the 2021 IPC World Para Hockey Championship in Ostrava (Armstrong, Cozzolino, Crane, Dunn, Halbert, Henry, Hickey, Jacobs-Webb, Kingsmill, Lavin, McGregor, Smith).

“We are excited to kick off a new season at the International Para Hockey Cup with a group of 21 players that includes returnees from our Paralympic team and those who will represent Canada for the first time,” Head Coach Russ Herrington said. “This event will serve as an opportunity to measure ourselves against international competition in the first year of a new Paralympic quadrennial, and we look forward to competing against three great teams in Czechia later this month.”

Kingsmill and the team are currently in Ostrava in the Czech Republic where they opened with back-to-back wins against Team Czechia and the International Para Hockey Team over the weekend of Sept. 24 in round robin play.

Team Canada was scheduled to play rivals Team United States on Tuesday.

The action is being streamed live on the Paraicehockey website.



