Tosh Krauskopf wins spot on BC team for 2023 Canada Winter Games

The Smithers SlopeStyle snowboarder qualified at an international event in Calgary two weeks ago

Tosh Krauskopf is all smiles (he says), and thumbs up after taking sixth overall to win a spot on the National team headed to the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Submitted photo)

Tosh Krauskopf of Smithers is competing on B.C.’s 2023 Canada Winter Games team. The biannual event is currently underway in PEI from February 26 to March 5.

Krauskopf is competing in the Snowboard SlopeStyle events, which were and are scheduled for Feb. 28, March 1, March 3 and March 4.

He qualified for the team in SlopeStyle events at the 2023 Air Nation Freestyle Nationals in Calgary, Feb. 12-17.

At that event, competitors of all ages came from around the world including Japan, Brazil, the USA and New Zealand. Krauskopf pulled off sixth overall and came in second out of all the Canadians competing.

READ MORE: Brothers Krauskopf both place in Top ten at Blackcomb

“That’s huge,” said dad Jason Krauskopf, of Smithers.

“His secret is he may not have all the biggest tricks, yet, but he is really consistent and has his own amazing style. He makes things look easy and effortless which is easier said than done,” Jason noted.

“Tosh has been very focused this year and working hard on both his snowboarding and school. It’s nice to see his hard work starting to pay off. We are proud for him as well as happy that he’s out there living his best life,” Jason said, on behalf of himself and mom Joscelyn.

The Canada Winter Games are held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, and they represent the highest level of national competition for up-and-coming Canadian athletes.

The Games have been hosted in every province at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada’s Centennial in 1967.

Snowboard made its debut as a demonstration sport at the 2007 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse, YT, and became a full medal sport at the 2011 Games in Halifax, NS.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter