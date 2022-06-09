Smithers Special Olympics athletes strike gold

Smithers, Terrace, Prince George and Quesnel represented at first in-person event in two years

Two Smithers Special Olympics athletes combined for six gold medals at a June 4 regional meet in Smithers.

Andrea Forbes was in five events (100m, 200m, 400m, javelin and running long jump) taking three first-place finishes and two second-place finishes.

Torben Schuffert competed in four events (1500m 5000m, shot put and standing long jump) finishing first three times and second in the 1500m race, which ended in a photo finish.

Terrace and Smithers from Region 7 and Prince George and Quesnel from Region 8 competed in the event, their first in-person meet of the Special Olympic track and field teams since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following opening ceremonies during which all participants recited the athletes’ oath: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,” events got underway immediately. The athletes were excited and ready to go.

“The volunteers were truly amazing and very supportive, and the athletes were outstanding,” organizer Sandra Schuffert said.

“They came from communities where they had to travel to compete, and we are delighted at the number of athletes, volunteers and parents that came with their athletes.”

“Our Special Olympics Smithers local is running, swimming, bocce and track and field right now, and we always welcome new athletes and of course volunteers.”



Athletes from Quesnel, Prince George, Terrace and Smithers compete in track and field events in Smithers at the Special Olympics regional track and field meet June 4. (Deb Meissner photo)

Torben Schuffert shows his winning form in the 5000m run during the track and field regional meet of the Special Olympics. (Deb Meissner photo)