Celebrating the gold on the podium (centre) Megan Fraser, fastest on the hill. (Submitted photo)

Smithers Secondary School Ski and Snowboard Teams bring home hardware from Sun Peaks

Megan Fraser was fastest on the hill on her snowboard, bringing home the gold

The Smithers Secondary School girls and boys snowboard teams both came home with silver medals from the 2023 BCSS (B.C. School Sports) Ski and Snowboard Provincial Championships, at Sun Peaks Resort Feb. 27 to March 1.

The snowboard combined team (boys and girls together) came in second, earning silver medals, losing to their friendly rival team from Burns Lake, who took home a gold, and the Oak Bay team earning bronze.

Adding to the combined snowboard team second place silver medal, was the girls snowboard team who just missed a gold medal by one point to the Burns lake team, bringing home silver.

The boys snowboard team also brought home siver, again losing to rivals Burns Lake.

The students competed individually, as teams, and as a combined team in the ski and snowboard competitions over the weekend.

In the girls and boys ski team combined event, the team came in seventh place overall.

As an individual highlight, Megan Fraser won gold for fastest snowboard time overall, beating the fastest male and female competitors down the hill by almost two seconds, making her the fastest woman in the province.

“The Smithers athletes all amazed the coaches and chaperones, not only on the hill, but the trip as a whole. Everyone should be really proud of how these “kids” represented Smithers while in Sun Peaks,” snowboard coach Jason Krauskopf said of the group.


Allen Miller is all smiles at the Ski/Snowboard Provincials recently in Sun Peaks. (Submitted photo)

