Smithers Saltos gymnasts win gold, silver and bronze at provincials

Smithers gymnasts compete virtually at provincials and win gold, silver and bronze

Smithers Saltos Kiera Bredrow is the provincial Junior Olympic Level 1 champion following a gold medal performance floor routine that earned her a score of 9.8 from the judges.

Six other Saltos also took home hardware in the virtual competition in which the gymnasts were judged via filmed routines.

Grabbing the silver with an 8.9 in Junior Olympic Level 3 balance beam was Ella Opendries.

Peytanne Brockley also scored silver with a 9.15 floor routine.

Bronze medals went to Alia Marsden on Junior Olympic Level 3 uneven bars (score 8.9) and Chloe Collingwood with a 9.0 on balance beam in Junior Olympic Level 6.

Male Saltos Greyson Brooks and Quinten Remillard achieved overall silver level in Provincial Level One men’s artistic gymnastics competition.

In all 29 Saltos athletes competed with the female athletes performing in four events: balance beam, uneven bars, floor, and vault. The male gymnasts competed in six events: parallel bars, vault, pommel horse, floor, rings, and horizontal bar.

Six Saltos athletes scored over nine points out of a possible ten in multiple events.

The Saltos competitive team will compete in two more virtual competitions this season, including the Zone 7 Championships in June.

Chloe Collingwood on the balance beam (Thomas Camus photo)

Kiera Bredow warms up on the balance beam. (Thomas Camus photo)