Smithers Figure Skating Club presents "Under the Big Top" at this years' carnival on ice, March 17, at the Smithers Civic Centre. (Submitted photo)

Smithers Figure Skating Club carnival returns with “Under the Big Top”

Carnival on Ice is the skating club’s biggest annual fundraiser

The Smithers Figure Skating Clubs’ (SFSC) Carnival on Ice is coming to the Smithers Civic Centre (Arena) March 17, with a circus theme “Under the Big Top.”

“This show is a big part of fundraising for our club and also gives all of our skaters a chance to show our community the skills they have been working on,” club president Carrie Collingwood said. “The amount of support and sponsorship we have received from the community is overwhelming and we are very grateful.”

The SFSC has over 80 skaters participating in the carnival this year, including all levels and ages of skaters, starting at the Pre-CanSkate (age three), up to senior level skaters, and there will be surprise guest performers who Smithereens may recognize.

SFSC is pleased to announce that Muheim Elementary’s Wet’suwet’en Drum group and the Telkwa Elementary’s choir will also be performing in this year’s carnival.

The Smithers RCMP are also contributing to the opening ceremonies.

READ MORE: The Smithers Figure Skating Club is a very busy, accomplished group

“Artistic Director, Leah Correia has gone above and beyond for this years’ carnival on ice,” Collingwood said. “’Under the Big Top’ is one of the bigger shows the SFSC will host, with lots of pre-show entertainment. This immersive performance is sure to make all audience members feel like they are truly ‘Under the Big Top’.”

Correia said the whole experience has been “absolutely amazing.”

“I have had the pleasure to teach our carnival choreography with local elementary school children, and it’s been a blast,” she said. “I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to share my joy of creative choreography to all the awesome Smithers kids.

Collingwood guaranteed “this a show you don’t want to miss.”

Tickets are available at Mills Interior Stationary, or at Heartstrings Decor and Gifts in Smithers.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Aurora Malkow, in her mouse costume, is ready to skate and delight the crowds at this years’ carnival on ice, March 17, at the Smithers Civic Centre (arena). (Submitted photo)

Brynn Garland is ready to “walk the tight-rope” for the “Under the Big Top,” carnival on ice, March 17 at the Smithers Civic Centre (Arena). (Submitted photo)

