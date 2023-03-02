Smithers competitive dancers place first four times in Quesnel

Six dancers from Creative Roots competed against 11 other studios from across northern B.C.

Creative Roots dance studio students came home with four first-place finishes from their first dance competition in Quesnel Feb. 17-20.

The team competed against dancers from 11 studios across northern B.C. in Quesnel, where each competitor had first- and/or second-place finishes.

“The dancers competed with wonderful results, and I am so proud of them,” said Amanda Dorscht, Creative Roots owner and director.

Payton Harding – 1st Place Interpretive Contemporary Solo, 1st Place Jazz Duo, High Score Award Interpretive Contemporary Solo

Ava Forslund – 1st Place Jazz Duo, 2nd Place Ballet Solo, 2nd Place Interpretive Contemporary Solo, 3rd Place Lyrical Solo

Mckinley Groves – 2nd place Hip Hop Solo, 2nd Place Contemporary Duo

Piper Johns – 1st Place Interpretive Contemporary Solo, 2nd Place Contemporary Duo

Sienna Seaborn – 2nd Place Interpretive Contemporary Solo

Prior to the Quesnel competition five of six local competitive dancers had an opportunity to perform their solos and duets in front of a live audience for the first time in three years at Della Herman Theatre, “so when it comes time for a festival, they will have the experience under their belts,” explained Dorscht.

“I love the event because it gets the kids on stage before they compete. The first initial nerves they always get, they get it over with and they are ready, all fresh and excited to go to competition.”

Future competitions have the girls travelling to Prince George in March, Terrace in April and Prince Rupert in May.



