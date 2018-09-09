Otters gear up for another season

New swimmers find out about some of the different skills

New swimmers were introduced to new skills and drills they would experience as members of the team. (Submitted photo)

Swimming is a skill and activity in Canadian pools from the very beginning. Every year we hear about the many accidents which might have been avoided if those involved had been more aware of and able to overcome the dangers associated with the aquatic locations which are part of the Canadian environment.

One part of the broad expanse of aquatic activities that are available at most pools which is that of competitive swimming.

The Bulkley Valley Otters Swim Club has been an important part of the local pool’s offerings for many years and each fall the team offers a short program to introduce the type of training that is on offer.

While the Otters are actually a separate program from the pools lessons and offerings, they are important to the overall package that is available. For example, many of the lifeguards and instructors are former competitive swimmers.

The introduction program is a chance for any swimmers who are thinking of joining the team to find out a little more about what it is all about. While the team has been successful in producing higher level competitors, there are also many swimmers who are still exploring what the sport has to offer. For example, swimmers tend to have very good general fitness and have a natural advantage as triathletes.

New swimmers find out about some of the different skills such as the butterfly stroke and the flip turn that might not be a part of the regular lessons curriculum since they are purely in the competitive realm.

In the fall program this year, head coach Tom Best and helper Jean Luc Belanger spent a busy week with sessions that were designed for whichever level the individual swimmers had.

Swimmers were introduced to skills and movements which could develop into integral functions of competitive swimming such as the dive and the push off the wall for speed.

The team will begin registration in early September.