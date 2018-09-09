New swimmers were introduced to new skills and drills they would experience as members of the team. (Submitted photo)

Otters gear up for another season

New swimmers find out about some of the different skills

Swimming is a skill and activity in Canadian pools from the very beginning. Every year we hear about the many accidents which might have been avoided if those involved had been more aware of and able to overcome the dangers associated with the aquatic locations which are part of the Canadian environment.

One part of the broad expanse of aquatic activities that are available at most pools which is that of competitive swimming.

The Bulkley Valley Otters Swim Club has been an important part of the local pool’s offerings for many years and each fall the team offers a short program to introduce the type of training that is on offer.

While the Otters are actually a separate program from the pools lessons and offerings, they are important to the overall package that is available. For example, many of the lifeguards and instructors are former competitive swimmers.

The introduction program is a chance for any swimmers who are thinking of joining the team to find out a little more about what it is all about. While the team has been successful in producing higher level competitors, there are also many swimmers who are still exploring what the sport has to offer. For example, swimmers tend to have very good general fitness and have a natural advantage as triathletes.

New swimmers find out about some of the different skills such as the butterfly stroke and the flip turn that might not be a part of the regular lessons curriculum since they are purely in the competitive realm.

In the fall program this year, head coach Tom Best and helper Jean Luc Belanger spent a busy week with sessions that were designed for whichever level the individual swimmers had.

Swimmers were introduced to skills and movements which could develop into integral functions of competitive swimming such as the dive and the push off the wall for speed.

The team will begin registration in early September.

Previous story
Heavy horse pull always popular

Just Posted

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Smithers resident reported missing

Jessica Balczer is 18 years old

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

B.C. ends state of emergency, 485 wildfires still burning

State of emergency, which allows officials to take necessary action to fight fires, started Aug. 15

14 northern B.C. mayors ‘disappointed’ at LNG pipeline challenge

Say they support multi-billion-dollar LNG Canada project

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Indigenous groups still want to buy stake in Trans Mountain after court setback

Federal Court of Appeal ruling quashed the government’s approval of the project

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

He sent the email to University of Calgary students

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

3.2 million litres of raw sewage and rainfall runoff spilled into Winnipeg’s river system last month

B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down

Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally

Back on the ice: Humboldt Broncos play first regular season game since the crash

16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service

Most Read