Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Children walking to school with their parents encouraged (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward )

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Children walking to school with their parents encouraged (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward )

Muheim Elementary School chosen for pilot project to help students to get moving

Pilot project at Muheim Elementary School airm to get students moving

Muheim Memorial Elementary School has been chosen to participate in a provincial pilot program designed to increase the number of students using active transportation between home and school.

“This is an exciting program that will help students be physically active at the start and finish of their school day,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Our government is proud to work collaboratively with communities to break down barriers and support more students and their families to walk, wheel, cycle or skateboard to school and back safely.”

Active commuting allows students to spend more time outside, improving their mental and physical health, and reduces the carbon footprint, Fleming noted.

READ MORE: Town rolls out draft Active Transportation Plan

“Health, wellness and an active lifestyle have so many benefits for students including improved learning outcomes and longer attention spans,” said Jennifer Whiteside, minister of education.

“We welcome the pilot program and encourage all students and their families to make their school commute an active one.”

The Active School Travel Pilot Program (ASTPP) is an initiative of the BC Healthy Communities Society in partnership with the Province. Eleven schools are involved in the pilot project.

READ MORE: Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Marlin Wilson, Owen Tennant, Kurtis Carlson, Jayden Heilemann lead the way in Bluffton School’s winter walk held recently. Photo submitted Winter walk to school (Photo submitted)

Marlin Wilson, Owen Tennant, Kurtis Carlson, Jayden Heilemann lead the way in Bluffton School’s winter walk held recently. Photo submitted Winter walk to school (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Nanaimo Clippers for sale, owner says hockey won’t be back to normal any time soon

Just Posted

The Smithers recycling depot was destroyed by fire May 9, 2019. (Thom Barker photo)
Curbside recycling pickup returns to Smithers

The Town will start collecting single stream, loose and clean residential recyclables April 12

Adam's Igloo sustained serious damage when the roof collapsed. (Facebook photo)
Roof collapses on Smithers landmark

Cleanup efforts underway at Adams Igloo and Wildlife Museum

Instructor and master artist Dempsey Bob (right) speaks to the crowd at the Terrace Art Gallery about the importance of cultural art on Feb. 7, 2020. Bob is a recipient of a 2021 Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts Artistic Achievement Award. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Northwest artist Dempsey Bob wins national art award

Renowned Tahltan-Tlingit master carver one of eight people to receive Governor General’s Arts Award

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Murder charge laid in February 2020 stabbing death of Smithers man

Michael Egenolf is charged with the second-degree murder of Brodie Cumiskey

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends deadline for tourism, small business COVID-19 grants

Business owners expect months more of lost revenues

Anti-pipeline protests continue in Greater Vancouver, with the latest happening Thursday, March 4 at a Trans Mountain construction site in Burnaby. (Facebook/Laurel Dykstra)
A dozen faith-based protestors blockade Burnaby Trans Mountain site in prayer

The group arrived early Thursday, planning to ‘block any further work’

Mid day at the Vancouver Port Intersection blockade on March 3, organized by the Braided Warriors. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police

Demonstraters were demanding the release of a fellow anti-TMX protester

Most Read