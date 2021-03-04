Muheim Elementary School chosen for pilot project to help students to get moving

Muheim Memorial Elementary School has been chosen to participate in a provincial pilot program designed to increase the number of students using active transportation between home and school.
“This is an exciting program that will help students be physically active at the start and finish of their school day,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.
“Our government is proud to work collaboratively with communities to break down barriers and support more students and their families to walk, wheel, cycle or skateboard to school and back safely.”
Active commuting allows students to spend more time outside, improving their mental and physical health, and reduces the carbon footprint, Fleming noted.
“Health, wellness and an active lifestyle have so many benefits for students including improved learning outcomes and longer attention spans,” said Jennifer Whiteside, minister of education.
“We welcome the pilot program and encourage all students and their families to make their school commute an active one.”
The Active School Travel Pilot Program (ASTPP) is an initiative of the BC Healthy Communities Society in partnership with the Province. Eleven schools are involved in the pilot project.
